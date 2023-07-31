Mann bats for Bharat Ratna for martyrs from Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday strongly advocated for Bharat Ratna award for the legendary martyrs Shaheed Udham singh, Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha who, he said, had made unparalleled sacrifice for the country.

Speaking to reporters after paying floral tributes to Shaheed Udham Singh at his memorial in Suman (Sangrur) on his martyrdom day, the chief minister said bestowing the Bharat Ratna on these iconic figures will enhance the prestige of this award.

He said these great men really deserve this award as they had made the supreme sacrifice to secure the country from the clutches of foreign rule. He alleged that the “pseudo nationalist” Union government is least interested in honouring such sons of the soil.

Rather, the CM said the incumbent Union government is giving a severe blow to the legacy of these martyrs by muzzling the democracy in the country. He said these nationalists had laid down their lives for the sake of freedom and democracy in the country, but unfortunately, the Union government is jeopardising the democratic system through ordinances.

He said this is totally in contrast to the country envisioned by the great patriots during the freedom struggle. The supreme sacrifice made by the legendary martyr, Shaheed Udham Singh will always inspire the youth for selfless service to the nation. The countrymen are enjoying fruits of freedom due to the enormous sacrifices made by such legendary heroes.

The CM said Shaheed Udham Singh was a true son of soil, who had in a heroic act exhibited exemplary courage by killing Michael O’ Dwyer, the prime perpetrator of Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Mann said the unprecedented sacrifice made by this iconic martyr at the altar of national freedom struggle helped the country to overthrow the yoke of British Imperialism.