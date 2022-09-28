Mankotia likely to join BJP after expulsion from AAP

Having been expelled from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), former legislator Balwant Singh Mankotia is likely to join BJP.

He confirmed on a phone call that he has already reached Delhi where he would meet BJP leaders before taking final decision on joining the party.

Mankotia’s aides within the Udhampur Municipal Council have also extended support to the BJP that controls the civic body.

Mankotia was recently expelled from AAP on charges of anti-party activities. He had quit the Panthers Party a few months back and joined AAP. However, he was feeling sidelined as Harshdev Singh occupied the centre-stage in the party circles.

Mankotia had won the assembly election from Udhampur in 2002, the first time as a candidate of Panthers Party.