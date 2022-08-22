Manish Sisodia deserves Bharat Ratna, says Kejriwal; backs deputy in Gujarat visit

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal slammed the BJP for “harassing” AAP’s party leaders.

Reacting over CBI raids at Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s residence, Kejriwal, who is currently on a two-day visit to Gujarat, starting from today said, “The man who showed us a miracle by making quality government schools has been raided by the CBI. Are you not ashamed? Such a man should be given the Bharat Ratna. He should be consulted for education. Everybody in the country is upset over what happened.”

Earlier during the day Sisodia today claimed that he had received a message from the BJP stating that if he joined the saffron party, all CBI and ED cases against him would be closed and he would be the party’s candidate for the chief ministership.

This is Mr Kejriwal’s fifth visit to the poll-bound state in less than a month. Kejriwal is accompanied by Delhi’s Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on his current visit.

Taking jibe at BJP over CBI raids on Sisodia, Kejriwal termed the entire process as BJP’s fear for the upcoming polls. “Manish Sisodia may be arrested, who knows I may also be arrested; all this is being done for Gujarat elections.”

Delhi CM went on to target BJP led Gujarat’s state government. He claimed, “People of Gujarat are sad, bearing the brunt of the arrogance of the BJP regime of the last 27 years in the state”.

Mentioning the New York Times article that applauded Delhi’s education model, he announced, “The New York Times has praised Delhi government’s education model. We will help Gujarat’s students get quality education. We will make healthcare cheap and accessible.”

Before Kejriwal, Sisodia too addressed the press and alleged that the BJP offered to drop all the CBI and ED cases against him and even promised to make him the chief minister if he broke AAP.

Sisodia mentioned that he was surprised when a messenger came to him with two offers from the BJP. “The messenger said one was that all big cases registered against you by CBI-ED will be taken back. The other offer was that I break the party and they will make you chief minister,” the AAP leader revealed.

It was on last Friday that the CBI conducted raids at 31 locations, including the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, in connection with alleged corruption in Delhi’s liquor policy, which was recently withdrawn by the government. In its FIR, the CBI named 15 people, with Sisodia’s name at the top of the list.