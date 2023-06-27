Manipur violence: Govt to introduce ‘no work, no pay’ rule for staff

The Manipur government will introduce a ‘no work, no pay’ rule for government employees who are not attending office without authorised leave due to various reasons arising out of the ethnic violence.

A government official said that the General Administration Department (GAD) has asked all the administrative secretaries to furnish details of employees who are not able to attend to their official work due to the prevailing situation.

There are around one lakh employees in the Manipur government.

Over 65,000 people have been displaced across Manipur, which include a large number of government employees, who have taken shelter in the relief camps.

Since the outbreak of ethnic violence, over 120 people have lost their lives while over 400 people have been injured with large scale destruction of houses and properties.

The ethnic violence broke out between Meitei and Kuki communities on May 3 in Manipur.