Manipur: Opposition waiting for PM to speak in Parliament, says Congress

The Congress on Sunday said the Opposition MPs in the Lok Sabha are waiting

for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak in the House over the Manipur situation.

The Opposition, which is being spearheaded by the Congress, is demanding Prime Minister Modi to make a statement in Parliament over the Manipur situation.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore said: “My Lok Sabha colleagues and I have been demanding the PM to speak in Parliament since 20 July.”

“We wait in Lok Sabha for him,” he wrote in a tweet.

MPs from the Opposition are blaming Chief Minister N Biren Singh

for the current crisis in Manipur and are demanding his dismissal.

Ethnic clashes erupted in Manipur on May 3 and since then hundreds of people have lost their lives whereas thousands have been forced to take refuge in the relief camps.