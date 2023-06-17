Mandaviya underscores importance of Centre-state collaboration for effective emergency management

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday highlighted the need for strong coordination between central and state health institutions for effective management of floods and any other emergencies.

He was chairing a meeting with central and state health agencies convened to discuss health-related issues arising due to floods ahead of the monsoon in Assam via video conference.

The meeting assessed the arrangements put in place by central institutions and agencies of state government to ensure effective management of floods in Assam.

He underscored the need for preparedness of critical care equipment, oxygen, and hospital beds as well as the availability of clean drinking water in flood-affected regions. He also emphasised preventive healthcare and greater awareness among the communities regarding vector-borne and water-borne diseases.

The Union minister urged the officials to work on a flood-management model to deal with the flood situation in Assam which was a recurring phenomenon.

He directed them to prepare an online database listing all the important information like availability of beds, oxygen and other health facilities to ensure efficient management of any health emergency.

Mandaviya also exhorted the officials to ensure that the health and wellness centres were well equipped with required medicines, functioning medical equipment and other amenities.

He called for the training of all health workers so that they were well equipped to provide requisite healthcare services critically required during emergencies. He also assured the state of the Centre’s full support for flood management.