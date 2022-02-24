Mandaviya launches policy on biomedical innovation, entrepreneurship

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya along with Dr Bharti Pravin Pawar, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare on Thursday launched a policy on Biomedical Innovation & Entrepreneurship for medical professionals, scientists, and technologists at Medical, Dental, Para-Medical Institutes, and Colleges.

In accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s motto to “Innovate, Patent, Produce and Prosper”, the policy will ensure multi-disciplinary collaboration, promote start-up culture and develop an innovation-led ecosystem at Medical Institutes across the country by promoting Make-in India, Start-Up-India, and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives said Dr Mandaviya

This ICMR/ DHR Policy on Biomedical Innovation & Entrepreneurship for Medical Professionals, Scientists and Technologists at Medical, Dental, Para-Medical Institutes/Colleges

Lauding India’s notable steps towards self-reliance and self-sustenance, especially in vaccine development during the pandemic period, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said, “It is time that India also demonstrates its strength and mettle through research, entrepreneurship and innovative initiatives in the health sector, including medical devices.

He said research and innovation are primary pillars that propel any country towards growth and development on a competitive global canvas. “I am very hopeful that this Policy of DHR-ICMR unveiled today will motivate, incentivise and give a fillip to all the stakeholders.”

Congratulating DHR and ICMR for bringing out this very important policy document, Dr. Bharti Pravin Pawar said, “This Policy will catalyze biomedical innovation & entrepreneurship in the country and create an ecosystem at Medical Colleges/Institutes and will create a pipeline of healthcare innovations including medical device and diagnostic products in India.”