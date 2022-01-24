Mandaviya launches ‘MyCGHS’ app to benefit over 40 lakh beneficiaries

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday launched an initiative linking revamped Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) website with mobile app ‘MyCGHS’ to provide easy access to healthcare services to more than 40 lakh beneficiaries,

He said the new CGHS website and its extension as a Mobile Application called ‘MyCGHS’ with various beneficiary-friendly features, have been designed for ease of service delivery for the beneficiaries within the safe confines of his home, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The website has bilingual features of Hindi and English with provisions to make it multi-lingual in the future.

“The website has several updated features which shall hugely benefit more than 40 lakhs beneficiaries both in-service and retired personnel with real-time information from the convenience of their homes, the minister said.

Such a facility, he said, will enable healthcare services to be delivered without venturing out, and is a timely innovative step during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. It is an important and timely step powered by India’s increasing digital penetration, he added.