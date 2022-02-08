Mandaviya launches Intensified Mission Indradhanush 4.0

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday launched Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) 4.0 here.

With a focus on universal immunization, India is implementing the largest Immunization programme in the world, sources said in the ministry.

“We need Sabka Prayaas and Jan Lok Bhagidaari to achieve the goal of Universal Immunization,” Dr Mandaviya said.

“Only with the collective and collaborative efforts of the Centre, the States and beneficiaries shall we be able to achieve the target of full immunization coverage in the country”, he stated.

Meanwhile, India’s vaccination drive against Covid-19 achieved another milestone as it crossed the 170 crore mark on Monday. As per the government CoWIN portal, India has administered over 170 crores of vaccine doses so far including over 95 crore of first doses, over 73 crore as second shots and over 1.45 crore precaution doses.

“World’s largest vaccination drive has crossed 170 crore mark. India is moving forward with great strength & vigour in its fight against COVID19. With PM Narendra Modi Ji’s mantra of ‘Sabka Prayas’, we will win the battle against the pandemic”, the Union Health Minister said in a tweet.

This achievement of India has been acknowledged and applauded globally, he said.

Mandaviya urged the states to work holistically at different levels, coordinating with district administration, panchayats and the urban local bodies. He lauded the commitment and dedication of the frontline vaccinators who brave difficult terrain and weather to ensure that the farthest village and household are covered with the protection of vaccines.

Health care workers are providing a great service to the nation by vaccinating in difficult circumstances and rough terrains, he said