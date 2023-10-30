Man stabbed to death in Delhi’s Geeta Colony

A 30-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in Delhi’s Geeta Colony following a fight a day ago, police said.

The man died due to injuries, as per police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara Rohit Meena, said they reached the spot, Geeta Colony, after receiving the information at around 8:25-27 pm on Sunday evening and,” recovered the body”.

“The man’s age seems to be around 30. Prima facie it seems that there was a fight and the man died due to injuries…, ” DCP Meena added.

“Further investigation is underway,” the official said.

Police said they have taken custody of the body and will send it post-mortem.

A crime and an FSL team were called to inspect the spot and collect evidence, as per police.

More details are awaited