In a bizarre incident, a man was killed for rupees two during an argument in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district on Saturday, the police said. The incident occurred in Valasapakala village under Kakinada rural block.

As per the police, Suvarnaraju, a 24-year-old construction worker had gone to a cycle shop for inflating his cycle tires. He had to pay rupees two to the shop owner, Samba, which he didn’t have, over which an argument broke out between them.

The worker at the shop manhandled Samba for abusing him. Later Samba’s friend Appa Rao, who was present nearby joined the fight and hit Suvarnaraju with an iron rod on his head.

Locals present at the venue rushed Suvarnaraju to Kakinada government general hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.

A case of murder against Samba and Appa Rao was registered. Police picked up Samba but the main accused, Appa Rao, is still on the run.