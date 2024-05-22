Man behind graffiti against Kejriwal arrested, released on bail

The Delhi Police Metro Unit has arrested a man for defacing metro stations and coaches by scribbling graffiti threatening against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The accused identified as Ankit Goel was produced before a Delhi court on Wednesday, and was later released on bail.

Speaking to a news agency after he was produced before a court, Ankit Goel said he was sorry for the abusive words he wrote on the walls of the Delhi Metro stations and metro trains.

He, however, clarified that he though supports the ideology of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), is critical of the huge money spent on the house of the Delhi chief minister. He said the amount should have been spent on roads, education, and development.

During interrogation by an investigation team, he revealed that he had come to Delhi on May 13 for some personal work. Since then, he stayed in various hotels in the city and the NCR area.

According to the Delhi Police, Goel stated that he had been undergoing treatment for a mental condition, OCD (Obsessive Compulsive Disorder). He confessed to writing the graffiti at different metro premises, and trains on May 19.

The investigating team thoroughly analysed all the relevant CCTV footage at the concerned metro stations to track the movements of the accused before establishing his identity and the events that happened.

During the probe, it came out that the accused boarded a metro train from the Barakhamba metro station and travelled to other metro stations to deface the metro property at various locations.

In the CCTV footage, he was seen scribbling on the metro properties while making videos of the graffiti before posting them on social media.

The investigation came to know that Goel traveled along with his friends in a vehicle through his social media posts. After tracking the ownership status of the vehicle, they were able to reach the accused, who was apprehended from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.

The accused is educated and works in a renowned bank.