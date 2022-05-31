Man arrested for posting fake video of CPI-M candidate for Thrikkakara bypoll

The Kochi Police on Tuesday arrested from Coimbatore the man who uploaded a fake video of Joe Joseph, the CPI-M candidate for Thrikkakara Assembly bypoll.

Abdul Latheef, a native of Kottakal in the Malappurram district and a supporter of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), was arrested, according to police.

When the campaigning for the bypoll was at its peak, the bogus video surfaced.

The CPI-M claimed the Congress was behind it.

Latheef was apprehended on Tuesday, while the bypoll was in progress. A preliminary investigation revealed that he was not a member of Congress but a supporter of the IUML.

Leader of the Opposition V.D.Satheesan reacted to the arrest by saying that the timing of the arrest says it all. “The police and the CPI-M are working hand in hand, and the timing of the arrest is enough to establish that this is nothing more than a staged drama,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, state secretary of the CPI-M, described the situation as “very” awful. “Despite Congress’s greatest efforts to defeat us, we will prevail. We’re going to pass with flying colors “Balakrishnan expressed his confidence.

PMA According to Salam, the IUML general secretary, further investigation revealed that Latheef has no ties to the IUML.

“The CPI-M for a while has been on the lookout for someone and when they got one, they now say he is an IUML person. The arrested man is in no way associated with us. The CPI-M knows they are fighting a losing battle and have tried all tactics to win. This was their last attempt. The electorate at Thrikkakara know it all and we are going to win hands down,” said Salam.

Counting of votes for the bypoll, in which 75 per cent turnout is expected, will take place on Friday.

(with inputs from IANS)