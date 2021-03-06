Trinamul supremo Mamata Banerjee today declared the list of candidates in 291 seats sparing three seats Kurseong, Kalimpong and Darjeeling-to Gorkha Janamukti Morcha (GJM).

In Kolkata, three ministers were given tickets to contest from important Kolkata seats and Jadavpur. Sovandeb Chattopadhyay would contest from the Banerjee’s bastion, Bhawanipore, and minister Debasish Kumar would contest from Chattopadhyay’s erstwhile Rashbehari seat.

In Ballygunge, Kasba, sitting MLAs and state ministers Subrata Mukherjee and Javed Ahmed Khan were given tickets. Aroop Biswas, sitting MLA and state minister will contest from Tollygunge but in Jadavpur where in last election, former power minister Manish Gupta was defeated by the CPI-M’s Sujan Chakraborty, Banerjee has fielded minister Debabrata (Moloy) Majumdar.

Atin Ghosh will contest from Cossipore-Belgachhia replacing Mala Saha, the sitting MLA.

Jorasanko sitting MLA Smita Bakshi has been dropped and Vivek Gupta, former MP and TMC Hindi cell’s chairman, will contest from the seat.

The four other sitting MLAs and ministers from Shyampukur (Dr Sashi Panja), Maniktala (Sadhan Pandey), Beliaghata (Paresh Pal) and Entally (Swarna Kamal) will contest from their respective seats.

In South 24-Parganas, changes are relatively few since TMC lost only two out of the 31 seats in the last Assembly poll in 2016. In Behala (East) former mayor Sovan Chatterjee’s wife, Ratna Chatterjee will contest resonating party slogan ‘Bangla nijer meyekei chay’, said Banerjee.

Partha Chatterjee will contest from Behala (West). Actor Lovely Moitra will contest in Sonarpur (South) replacing veteran Jinan Mukherjee.

Banerjee has denied ticket to her old comrade Sonalu Guha (Bose) from Santgachhia and Shyamal Mondal from Canning (West) to Basanti.

Banerjee has made significant reshuffles in North 24 Parganas where sitting MLAs defected to BJP in Bongoan North and South. Shyamal Roy and Alo Rani Sarkar were made candidates for Bongoan (North) and Bongoan (South) respectively. In Bagda, where TMC lost the last election to Congress, it has fielded Paritosh Kumar Saha.

But then old faces like Madan Mitra, Tapas Ray, Nirmal Ghosh, Jyotipriya Mullick, Partha Bhowmik, Rathin Ghosh, Bratya Basu and Chandrima Bhattacharya will contest from Kamarhati, Baranagar, Panihati, Habra, Naihati, Madhyamgram, Dum Dum (South) and Dum Dum (North) respectively.

Manju Basu will be contesting from Noapara, and in Arjun Singh’s Bhatpara, Banerjee has fielded Jitendra Shaw.

The major changes have taken place in Basirhat and Bongoan parliamentary constituencies. In Baduria, Kazi Abdur Rehaman who switched to TMC from Congress was made the candidate. Mustaque Mortaza will contest from Amdange. In Bijpur, where Mukul Roy’s son defected to BJP, TMC has selected Subodh Adhikary.

Another change was seen in Jagaddal where Somnath Shyam was made the candidate instead of Parash Dutta.

Kajal Sinha was fielded in in Kardha replacing Amit Mitra. Both Rajarhat (New Town) and Rajarhat (Gopalpur) will see new faces like Tapas Chatterjee and Aditi Munshi respectively. Sujit Bose will contest from Bidhannagar.

Dr Saptarshi Banerjee will contest from Basirhat (South) and Rafiqul Islam Mondal, who defected to TMC from CPIM, was made the candidate.

In Howrah, TMC has responded to defections with new faces. Dr Rana Chatterjee will contest from Bali; Gautam Chowdhury from Howrah (North); Manoj Tiwari from Shibpur; Nandita Chowdhury from Howrah (South); Priya Paul from Sankrail; Bidesh Bose from Uluberia (East); Sukanta Paul from Amta; Sitanath Ghosh from Jaggatballavpur; Kalyanendu Ghosh from Domjur, and the sitting MLAs in the rest of the seats remain unchanged.