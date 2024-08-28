Mamata accuses BJP of ‘defaming’ her with adanced AI tools over Bengal bandh

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday came down heavily on the BJP and accused it of defaming her and spreading misinformation about the rape-murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, by using “advanced artificial intelligence tools”.

Addressing party workers on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) foundation day in Kolkata, she said, “The BJP is insulting me for no reason and is using sophisticated Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools to spread falsehood about the case.”

She said her government had shown patience despite provocations and not taken action against protesters so far.

Banerjee pointed to the recent observation by the Bombay High Court, which barred the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) from calling a bandh in Maharashtra, and called the BJP’s bandh in West Bengal “illegal”. She said the focus should instead be on ensuring justice for the victim of the rape and murder case that has shaken the nation.

The saffron party had called for the bandh in response to police action during the ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ rally held on Tuesday. The rally had witnessed clashes, with police resorting to lathicharge and firing tear gas shells.

Banerjee also expressed her disappointment over the delayed probe into the assault case, blaming the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the lack of progress.

“The state government wanted the investigation to be completed within seven days, but the case was transferred to the CBI, leading to a delay in justice for the victim. The CBI must answer what they have found so far,” she said.

The TMC supremo added that a special assembly session would be called next week to introduce a bill seeking capital punishment for rape in the state. “We want justice for the victim and all women in the state,” she declared, dedicating the TMC’s foundation day to the abused doctor.