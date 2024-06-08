Maldives President, Sheikh Hasina among leaders who will attend Modi government’s swearing-in

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu; Vice-President of Seychelles Ahmed Afif, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ and Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay will attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Narendra Modi government on Sunday.

”The swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Council of Ministers following the General Elections 2024 is scheduled on 9 June 2024. On the occasion, leaders from India’s neighbourhood and Indian Ocean region have been cordially invited as distinguished guests,” the Ministry of external Affairs said on Saturday.

In addition to participating in the swearing-in ceremony, the leaders will attend a banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the same evening.

”The visit of the leaders to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his third consecutive term is in keeping with the highest priority accorded by India to its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and ‘SAGAR’ vision,” the MEA added. The foreign leaders are also expected to have one-on-one meetings with Mr Modi before leaving India.

Significance is being attached to the visit of the pro-China Maldives President since India’s relations with Male have been under strain ever since he took charge in November 2023.