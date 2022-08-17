‘Make India No. 1’: Kejriwal out to cheat people again, says SAD

With Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launching a pitch to “Make India Number 1” ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Convener was gearing up to cheat and betray the entire country by making grandiose appeals to people as well as political parties to join his self styled national mission to make India the number one country in the world.

Senior SAD leader Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said people will never trust the Delhi CM. “Kejriwal’s chameleon character and history of lies and deceit is known to everyone. He first deceived his political guru Anna Hazare by going against him. He vowed that the India Against Corruption (IAC) movement would remain a social movement only and that he would never make a political party but went back on his words.

“Kejriwal is also known for vowing on the heads of his children that he would never take the support of the Congress party to form a government in Delhi but did just that in his lust for power,” the SAD leader said.

Dr Cheema said Kejriwal has betrayed Punjabis who trusted his words that all women would be given Rs 1,000 per month and that there would be jobs for youth while voting his party to power with an overwhelming majority.

The SAD leader said far from doing anything for Punjab, Kejriwal had made the state a subsidiary of Delhi and usurped all powers of governance for himself and his lackeys like Raghav Chadha.

“He (Kejriwal) stands thoroughly exposed. No one will believe him now. He should stop day dreaming of becoming Prime Minister by resorting to such Missions,” he added.