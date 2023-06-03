Major train accidents in India in the last 10 years

A big train accident involving three trains – a freight and two passenger trains – happened in Balasore district of Odisha on Friday. This is one of the worst train crashes in India, including the Coromandel Express and Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express in which till now 233 people were killed and about 900 injured in Odisha. Rescue Operations are on.

In the last about one decade, India has seen many railway accidents which have resulted in huge loss of life and property. Here are some of the biggest train accidents that occurred in India:

Assam Train Collision (2012): On July 10, 2012, two passenger trains, the Guwahati-Puri Express and the Awadh-Assam Express, collided near the town of Rangiya in Assam. The accident resulted in the death of 108 people and injuries to many others.

Chennai Train Collision (2014): On April 1, 2014, a collision occurred between a passenger train and a stationary train at the Chennai Beach station in Tamil Nadu. The accident caused the death of 9 people and injured several others.

Kanpur Train Derailment (2016): On Nov 20, 2016, the Indore-Patna Express derailed near Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The train was traveling at high speed when it derailed, resulting in 150 fatalities and numerous injuries. It was one of the deadliest train accidents in India in recent times.

Pukhrayan Train Derailment (2016): On Nov 20, 2016, another train derailment occurred in Pukhrayan, Uttar Pradesh. Fourteen coaches of the Indore-Rajendranagar Express derailed, leading to the loss of 152 lives and injuring many passengers.

Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express Derailment (2017): On Jan 21, 2017, the Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express derailed in Andhra Pradesh. The train derailed near Kuneru station, claiming the lives of 41 people and injuring several others.

Khatauli Train Derailment (2017): On Aug 19, 2017, the Kalinga Utkal Express derailed near Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh. The accident resulted in 23 deaths and numerous injuries. The derailment was attributed to a track fracture caused by maintenance negligence.

Maharashtra Train Collision (2020): On Oct 16, 2020, two trains collided near Karmad, Maharashtra. The trains involved were the Hyderabad-Mumbai CSMT Express and the Hazur Sahib Nanded-Mumbai CSMT Rajdhani Special. The accident resulted in 16 fatalities and many injuries.

Bikaner-Guwahati Express derailment (2022): On Jan 13, 2022, 12 coaches of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express derailed in West Bengal’s Alipurduar, killing 9 and leaving 36 others injured.