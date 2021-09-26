Major rejig in Delhi Police, 11 IPS officers transferred

The audacious shootout inside a Delhi court where a dreaded gangster was gunned down has sent ripples in the corridors of Delhi police.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Saturday ordered a major reshuffle in the ranks of senior Delhi police officers. According to the order by Baijal, 11 Indian Police Service officers have been transferred to new posts.
- Mukesh Chander, a 1988-batch IPS officer who was posted as Special CP/Ops and Lic. has been transferred as Special CP/Technology and Project implementation division. He will also be holding additional charge of community policing and media cell division.
- Special CP at HQ and General Administration, Sundari Nanda, has been transferred as Special CP/Human resource division. The HR division includes personnel management, training and welfare.
- Special CP women safety, Nuzhat Hassan will now work as Spl CP Vigilance and public transport safety division.
- Deepender Pathak, Special CP of Intelligence will now hold the post of Special CP Law and order division zone-1 which includes eastern, northern, and central ranges.
- Satish Golcha, Special CP of the southern zone, has been posted as Special CP Law and order division zone-2 which includes New Delhi, southern and western ranges.
- David Lalrinsanga, Special CP/P&L, and welfare was transferred as Special CP in Provisioning and Finances division.
- Western Zone Special CP, Sanjay Singh has been made Special CP at the Licensing and legal division
- Central Zone Special CP Rajesh Khurana has been posted as Special CP intelligence division.
- Virender Singh has been posted as the Special Commissioner of the traffic management division.
- Special CP Armed Police, Robin Hibu, has been sent as Special CP Armed Police Division and Managing Director of the Delhi Police Housing Corporation.
- ID Shukla, Special CP security is the new Special CP Protective Security Division.