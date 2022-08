A major fire broke out at a New Life Speciality hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur area in which as many as four people lost their lives and the numbers could increase even more.

According to ANI reports, as per Akhilesh Gaur, CSP Jabalpur, four people have died and three are severely injured.

“It was a massive fire, and our teams rescued all the people trapped inside the hospital. A short circuit could be the reason for the fire,” said Gaur.

In the wake of the incident, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs each for the next of kin of 4 people who lost their lives in the fire incident at hospital.

Several fire tenders were rushed to the hospital to bring the blaze under control, an official said, adding the rescue operations were underway.