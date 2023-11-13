Mahua Moitra made district president of Krishnanagar Lok Sabha segment
SNS | New Delhi | November 13, 2023 6:06 pm
Mahua Moitra was named district president of Krishnanagar, the Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal by the Trinamool Congress on Monday. At present, Moitra represents this parliamentary segment as a Member of Parliament.
After her appointment, Moitra immediately posted on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, “Thank you @MamataOfficial and @AITCofficial for appointing me District President of Krishnanagar (Nadia North) . Will always work with the party for the people of Krishnanagar.”
#TrinamoolCongress leadership, made its Lok Sabha member #MahuaMoitra, whose name surfaced in recent “cash-for-query” controversy, party president for Krishnanagar organisational district in Nadia district of #WestBengal.
With her appointment as the President of the Krishnanagar parliamentary segment, keen watchers of political affairs in Bengal say, it is a clear sign that she will be again the TMC candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is firmly behind Moitra and this appointment is a confirmation of that.
