Mahua Moitra made district president of Krishnanagar Lok Sabha segment

Mahua Moitra was named district president of Krishnanagar, the Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal by the Trinamool Congress on Monday. At present, Moitra represents this parliamentary segment as a Member of Parliament.

After her appointment, Moitra immediately posted on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, “Thank you @MamataOfficial and @AITCofficial for appointing me District President of Krishnanagar (Nadia North) . Will always work with the party for the people of Krishnanagar.”

#TrinamoolCongress leadership, made its Lok Sabha member #MahuaMoitra, whose name surfaced in recent “cash-for-query” controversy, party president for Krishnanagar organisational district in Nadia district of #WestBengal. Advertisement Moitra is Lok Sabha member from Krishnanagar constituency… pic.twitter.com/Yea52JPtC8 — IANS (@ians_india) November 13, 2023

With her appointment as the President of the Krishnanagar parliamentary segment, keen watchers of political affairs in Bengal say, it is a clear sign that she will be again the TMC candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is firmly behind Moitra and this appointment is a confirmation of that.