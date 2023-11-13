Logo

Logo

# India

Mahua Moitra made district president of Krishnanagar Lok Sabha segment

After her appointment, Moitra immediately posted on social media platform X, formerly Twitter

SNS | New Delhi | November 13, 2023 6:06 pm

Mahua Moitra made district president of Krishnanagar Lok Sabha segment

Photo: IANS

Mahua Moitra was named district president of Krishnanagar, the Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal by the Trinamool Congress on Monday. At present, Moitra represents this parliamentary segment as a Member of Parliament.

After her appointment, Moitra immediately posted on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, “Thank you @MamataOfficial and @AITCofficial for appointing me District President of Krishnanagar (Nadia North) . Will always work with the party for the people of Krishnanagar.”

With her appointment as the President of the Krishnanagar parliamentary segment, keen watchers of political affairs in Bengal say, it is a clear sign that she will be again the TMC candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is firmly behind Moitra and this appointment is a confirmation of that.

Advertisement

Related posts

# Lifestyle

Bengali Bhog Recipes Offered to Maa Kali During Kali Puja

Delve into the flavors of tradition with Bengali Bhog recipes offered to Maa Kali during Kali Puja. From the essential Khichuri to the decadent Payesh, these cherished recipes reflect the heart of festive celebrations. Discover the culinary delights that adorned this year's offerings.