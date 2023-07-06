Pawar Tussle: Sharad Pawar upstaged by Ajit’s 32 MLAs to 18

In a dramatic turn of events, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) finds itself embroiled in a fierce internal ‘Pawar struggle’. The NCP, founded by political veteran Sharad Pawar, is facing a formidable challenge from his own nephew and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar.

On Wednesday, Ajit Pawar’s faction seemed to have gained the upper hand as 32 out of the 53 MLAs attended a crucial meeting convened by him in Mumbai. In contrast, Sharad Pawar’s parallel show of strength saw only 18 MLAs in attendance. The stark difference in support was evident as a large number of supporters thronged Ajit Pawar’s Mumbai residence, further bolstering his claim to power.

The rift between the two factions deepened when Ajit Pawar, along with eight senior MLAs, decided to split from the NCP and joined the government led by Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis on July 2.

After a span of three weeks, Sharad Pawar took a significant step by appointing his daughter Supriya Sule and a senior party leader Praful Patel as the national working presidents of the party. This decision was made in order to strengthen the party’s leadership and streamline its organizational structure. However, the timing of this move coincides with the ongoing power struggle within the NCP, adding another layer of complexity to the situation.

Ajit Pawar did not hold back in expressing his aspirations to become the Chief Minister and took a direct jab at his 83-year-old uncle, questioning when the Maratha stalwart would retire from active politics. These remarks by the 63-year-old Ajit, who has never concealed his chief ministerial ambitions, are bound to unsettle Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, both key figures in the Shiv Sena-BJP coalition government.

While not explicitly mentioning his cousin Supriya Sule, Ajit Pawar criticized the elevation of party leaders from powerful families, hinting at his dissatisfaction with the party’s internal dynamics. In response, Supriya Sule retaliated during Sharad Pawar’s parallel rally, emphasizing that senior individuals in various domains continue to work diligently despite their age, citing examples like Ratan Tata, Cyrus Poonawala, Amitabh Bachchan, Warren Buffet, and Farooq Abdullah. She urged her detractors to criticize her and Ajit Pawar, not their father.

Sharad Pawar, who found his photo adorning the stage at the meeting convened by Ajit Pawar, voiced his objection, highlighting the growing tensions within the party. Both factions have approached the Election Commission, with the Ajit group submitting over 40 affidavits from supportive MLAs and MPs, while the Sharad faction has filed a caveat, requesting to be heard first before any directives are issued.

In their submissions to the Election Commission, the Ajit group claimed that Ajit Pawar had been elected as the NCP national president through a resolution dated June 30, 2023, signed by an overwhelming majority of NCP members. Praful Patel retained his position as the NCP working president. The faction also announced Ajit Pawar’s appointment as the NCP leader in the Assembly, a decision they claim was ratified by an overwhelming majority of NCP MLAs.

As the ‘Pawar tussle’ intensifies within the NCP, the party finds itself at a critical crossroad, with the future leadership and direction hanging in the balance.