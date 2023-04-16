Maharashtra Congress to protest against PM on Monday

The Maharashtra Congress on Sunday said it will hold state-wide protests on Monday against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence on the revelations made by former Governor Satya Pal Malik.

State Congress President Nana Patole said the protests will be under the banner of ‘Shame on Modi, Shame on you’ for not commenting on Malik’s statements that reek of a conspiracy behind the 2019 Pulwama terror strike that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF jawans.

“Why was Malik asked to keep quiet about the matter… Why did the PM, Home Minister hide the truth from the people, and what is the government suppressing about such a big incident that shocked the nation,” Patole demanded.

He reiterated the questions raised by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies on Friday on Malik’s contention that aircraft were not allowed to transport the CRPF forces convoys that could have averted the huge tragedy.

Patole asked what was the origins of the 300-kg RDX used in that blast, why did the government deliberately ignore intel warnings and Malik’s claims that the Pulwama strike was due to the government’s failure, yet he was told to keep mum.

“The Modi government has not given answers to many questions in the past including this which has made the authorities sleepless… All attempts by the BJP to divert nation’s attention from Malik’s statement will not work and the people will demand replies,” Patole declared.

He said that thousands of Congress leaders and activists all over the state will hold demonstrations outside Collectorates with banners and placards of ‘Shame on Modi, Shame on you’ and demand replies from the BJP government.