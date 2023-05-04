Maharashtra Board Class 10 results, Class 12 results 2023 to be declared soon on mahahsscboard.in, mahresult.nic.in | SSC Results 2023 | HSC Results 2023 | MSBSHSE

Maharashtra SSC & HSC Results 2023: Candidates willing to check their Maharashtra Class 10 results 2023, Maharashtra Class 12 Results 2023 don’t need to wait much. According to the latest updates, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will soon declare the exam results for Class 10, Class 12 on the official website i.e. mahahsscboard.in, mahresult.nic.in.

Till date no official notification regarding the date/time of Maharashtra Class 10, Class 12 results has been released. If reports are to be believed then the CBSE Class 10, CBSE Class 12 may be declared next week on the official websites.

Just after the declaration of the Maharashtra Board Class 10 (SSC result 2023), Class 12 (HSSC result 2023) results 2023 candidates need to follow the below mentioned steps to easily check their results online.

– Visit the official website i.e. mahahsscboard.in, mahresult.nic.in

– Candidate need to select the tab for Maha SSC result 2023, Maha HSC result 2023.

– After selecting the examination result tab a new window will open where candidate need to fill the required information including date of birth, registration number, admit card ID and roll number.

– Submit the details online and result will be available on the screen

Keep surfing this space for more and latest news updates on Maharashtra Examination results 2023.