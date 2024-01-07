Magh Mela 2024 to serve as stepping stone for rehearsal of Mahakumbh 2025

The Yogi government is eyeing the Magh Mela in 2024 to serve as the vantage point for the rehearsal of the Kumbh Mela in 2025. It has instructed officials to ensure successful, safe, and clean execution of the Magh Mela.

Directives have also been issued to make specific arrangements for the convenience of devotees, bathers, Kalpavasis, sages, and spiritual leaders attending the Magh Mela.

The state government has directed officials to ensure cleanliness and basic amenities at the ghats. Instructions have also been given to create awareness among the public to make the fair area a plastic-free zone and arrange for cloth bags.

Advertisement

The Magh Mela starts every year on Makar Sankranti, scheduled to be held on January 15 this year, and concludes on Mahashivratri, falling on March 8 this year.

During a review of preparations for the Magh Mela and Mahakumbh 2025, State Urban Development and Energy Minister AK Sharma issued necessary directives to the officials.

Fair Officer Vijay Kiran Anand on Sunday provided detailed information about the main bathing dates during the fair, area size, sector numbers, ghat numbers and lengths, estimated number of Kalpvasis and devotees on major bathing festivals, land allocation, medical centres, toilets, and other arrangements.

In the context of Mahakumbh 2025, he also gave extensive information about the novel features being introduced in the Magh Mela this year, including water laser shows, thematic gates, floating jetties, drone monitoring, sanitation blocks, solar lights, and thematic lights.

Instructions were also given regarding parking areas with a special emphasis on designating parking symbols at places not far from the fair area to avoid inconvenience to saints, Kalpvasis, and devotees.

Giving more information about the preparations, Vijay Kiran Anand mentioned ROB, airport, digital library, upgradation of tourist places and construction of the corridor, culture centre, floating restaurant, sports water, traffic, parking system, widening, beautification and strengthening of roads because of the Mahakumbh. He also gave detailed information about the ongoing development work related to Mahakumbh 2025 such as riverfront roads, ring roads, and other projects.

Officials from various departments, including Power Corporation, PWD, Jal Nigam, Municipal Corporation, UPSRTC, Health Department, Prayagraj Development Authority, Irrigation Department, Tourism Department, Forest Department, and others provided information about the activities related to Mahakumbh 2025 carried out by their respective departments. They assured that all tasks would be completed on time.