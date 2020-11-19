Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today announced setting up a ‘cow cabinet’ in the state to work for the protection and betterment of cows and increasing the avenues of profitable agriculture and business opportunities for those who rear cows.

According to an official press release, the chief minister has announced that the first meeting of the ‘cow cabinet’ would be held on the occasion of ‘Gopashtami’ on 22 November at the Salaria cow park in Agar Malwa district of the state.

The Salaria cow park was the first cow park to be developed in India, the press release said. Six departments of the state government would work together in the activities of cow protection and betterment, according to the release.

These include the Animal husbandry department, Forest department, Panchayat and Rural development department, Revenue department, Home department and Agriculture Development and Farmers’ Welfare department.