Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Wednesday paid rich tributes to the brave-hearts of Police and other Security Forces who made supreme sacrifices to uphold the integrity and sovereignty of the Nation.

Saluting the valour of the brave-hearts, the Lt Governor observed that Jawans of our Police and all Security Forces are the epitomes of bravery and courage.

Police Commemoration Day is the day to remember the heroic spirit of 10 valiant Jawans of Central Reserve Police Force who sacrificed their lives while protecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation against the Chinese Forces at Ladakh on October 21, 1959. The day is also dedicated to martyrs of Jammu and Kashmir Police who have laid down their lives in the line of duty, he added.

‘On this day, I bow to the great martyrs who fought till their last breath to protect the sovereignty and integrity of the country. Their supreme sacrifice will be eternally etched in the memory of people of J&K and the Nation. We salute our immortal heroes and their unparalleled courage’, the Lt Governor maintained.

The Lt Governor praised the Police force for doing a commendable job, especially on the anti-militancy front.

In a stern message to the anti-national elements, the Lt Governor asked the Police and Security Forces to go all out in neutralizing the threats. “Don’t touch the innocents and don’t spare the culprits”, he added.

“If people sleep at ease, it is because of our police and security forces who work tirelessly to protect the J&K UT from the evil forces and militants who are supported by our neighbour”, the Lt Governor maintained.

There is a need to take stories of bravery and sacrifice of our policemen to our future generations so that they acknowledge the sacrifices of our martyrs, he said.

Our security personnel discharge their duties with utmost dedication and courage despite challenging situation and facing all odds. 684 Shaurya medals in the last two years itself speaks about the courage of our JKP Jawans.

Despite personal responsibilities, police personnel are working as a friend and a protector for the common people, he continued.

The Lt Governor said, ‘although we cannot repay the loss of a beloved family member, we can try to facilitate family members of the martyrs through education, employment and other relief measures. It is my responsibility to take welfare measures for our policemen and their family members.’

DGP, J&K, Dilbag Singh read out the names of Police Martyrs to acknowledge the supreme sacrifices made by them, while the parade presented ‘Shok Shastra’. The arms are reversed and a two-minute silence is observed in the honour of the departed souls.