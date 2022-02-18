Lt Governor seeks hydrogen roadmap for Ladakh

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, RK Mathur, on Friday asked the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) to prepare a hydrogen roadmap for achieving carbon neutrality in the cold desert region of Ladakh.

Mathur met the Chairman & Managing Director (CMD), NTPC Limited, Gurdeep Singh and discussed various issues related to Ladakh.

He stated that an MoU with NTPC can be considered for achieving net zero carbon neutrality and to help Ladakh generate hydrogen-based and other renewable energy.

He said such an initiative will enable Ladakh to attract funding from international agencies for projects.

Mathur stated that Ladakh has four forms of renewable energy, viz. solar, wind, hydel and geothermal. He further stated that Ladakh needs more power during the winter. He stated that about 150 MW of installed capacity needs to be added in the near future.

He stated that, in addition, heat pumps can deliver household-level supply for space heating. He stated that all these renewable energy projects may be structured in a manner to give financial benefits to Ladakh.

Gurdeep Singh informed LG Mathur that the hydrogen-run vehicles are ready for tests and the contract for fueling station would soon be awarded.

Speaking about the roadmap for pilot 1 MW solar-cum-hydrogen generation project, Gurdeep Singh apprised Mathur that the allotment of land has been done.

He also informed the LG about the proposed project for Hydrogen Mobility in Durbuk and Nurla. He also briefed Mathur about the plan for a combined heat and power generation project for the Sindhu Medical College.