Lt Gen Shankar Narayan takes over as new Commandant of Army Hospital (R&R) Delhi

Lt Gen Shankar Narayan on Wednesday took over as the Commandant of Army Hospital (Research & Referral) here.

“On 10 July 2024, Lt Gen Shankar Narayan, NM, VSM, assumed appointment as the Commandant of Army Hospital (R & R) – the apex hospital of the Armed Forces Medical Services,” an official said.

An alumnus of the 1982 (‘U’) batch of the Armed Forces Medical College, Pune, the General Officer specialised in Pediatrics, did postdoctoral sub-specialisation in Neonatology from AIIMS, New Delhi and trained in Pediatric Liver Transplantation at the King’s College Hospital, London.

Lt Gen Narayan has vast experience in patient care, clinical services, postgraduate teaching as well as medical administration.

Upon assumption of Command, Lt Gen Narayan expressed gratitude to his predecessors and seniors for having steered the hospital to its present pre-eminent position and expressed his resolve to leverage this advantage to provide the best patient care in the most modern setting. Other focus areas include high quality training and cutting edge research.

He expressed confidence that the excellent team at Army Hospital (R & R) would continue to perform at the highest standards and positively contribute to the health of the Armed Forces in particular and the country in general.