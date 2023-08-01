LS Speaker to chair BAC meeting, decision likely on deciding date for discussion on no-confidence motion

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will chair a meeting of the House’s business advisory committee (BAC), where a decision is likely to be taken on initiating a discussion on the no-confidence motion, which was moved by the opposition against the government last week.

The meeting will be attended by floor leaders of all parties.

On July 26, the Congress had moved the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha, expressing that it had no trust in the council of ministers.

The motion was accepted by the Speaker and now in the BAC meeting, the date and time for starting discussion will be decided.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has to reply in the Lower House after the discussion on the motion.