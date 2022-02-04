LS Speaker expresses ‘displeasure’ over MP’s conduct in House, outside

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday expressed his displeasure over an ‘untoward incident’ involving a member of the House during discussion on Motion of Thanks to President’s address on Thursday.

The member in question was Trinamool member Mahua Moitra who apparently not happy with Rama Devi, a BJP member, in the Chair in Lok Sabha then, had reportedly questioned the chair’s authority to interrupt her.

Taking strong exception to the Trinamool MP’s “inappropriate” remarks, Speaker Om Birla without naming Moitra expressed his displeasure over the untoward incident that took place during the discussion on Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address on Thursday.

The Speaker termed the remarks on the Chair both within and outside the House “a violation of the dignity and decorum of the House”.

Referring to the dignity of the House, Birla said that the House has a high standard of dignity, which is respected by and upheld by all the Members. He reminded that any Member occupying the Chair holds all the constitutional rights and powers of the Speaker.

The Speaker further said that there is always an effort to ensure that the House is run impartially by the rules and procedures. Referring to parliamentary conduct he said that it would be appropriate if MPs refrain from commenting on House proceedings outside the House and on social media.

Om Birla said that the behavior and conduct of all the members should be in accordance with the decorum of the House. Birla hoped that Members would continue to cooperate in upholding the dignity of the House and the Chair.

Referring to Rules of the House, Birla said that Members or any other person should not make comments about the Chair, as it hurts parliamentary decorum. He added that he has taken a serious view of the comments made inside and outside the House.

Leaders of all political parties assured the Speaker of their cooperation in maintaining the dignity of the Chair while disapproving of any act that questions the Chair’s authority.

Congress leader of House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury spoke about his party’s cordial relation with the Speaker. “We all respect you. We openly engage with you on any matters,” he said assuring him of his cooperation.

Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant said he was shocked by the Speaker’s remarks about the AITC MP. He said people would respect the members only “when we respect the House and the Chair.” He said not everything can happen as per the Members’ wish.

DMK’s D Raja told the Speaker that he greatly respects the Chair and shared his concerns. He said if the Speaker felt hurt by any Member’s remarks then he was ready to apologise on the said member’s behalf. He assured on behalf of the members that they would respect the House and the Chair.

Trinamool Congress member Sudip Bandyopadhyay said the dignity of the House had to be upheld.

National Conference member Farooq Abdullah told the Speaker,”We look to you as the father of the House. If we have done anything wrong then I apologise on behalf of the members.”

Jayadeva Galla of TDP, BJD’s B Mahtab, NCP’s Supriya Sule, Ritesh Pandey of BSP, RSP’s N K Premachandran also expressed solidarity with Speaker and assured him of their respect to the Chair.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the government would do everything possible to maintain the dignity of and respect to the Speaker’s Chair.