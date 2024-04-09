LS polls: PM Modi to campaign in UP, MP and Tamil Nadu today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address public meetings in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit and Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat on Tuesday. He will also hold a roadshow in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai.

He will campaign for BJP Lok Sabha poll candidate Jitin Prasad in Pilibhit. PM Modi’s meeting in Pilibhit will begin at 11 a.m. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also attend the public meeting.

From Pilibhit, the Prime Minister will go to Balaghat to address a public meeting at 2:45 p.m. The Prime Minister will later hold a road show in Chennai at 6.30 p.m.

Advertisement

Major political events that will unfold across the country today:

* Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a visit to Assam on Tuesday, where he will address a public meeting in Chukuli Bhoriya of North Lakhimpur at 1:30 p.m. and will hold a roadshow in Tinsukia district at 6 p.m.

* Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address a public rally in Arunachal Pradesh’s Namsai at 1:45 p.m.

* Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will go to Maharashtra’s Ramtek on Tuesday. Ramtek, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Bhandara-Gondiya, and Gadchiroli-Chimur are the five constituencies of Maharashtra, where voting will be held in the first phase on April 19.

* Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Uttarakhand’s Almora and Haridwar on Tuesday.

* Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address public meetings in Rampur at 12:50 p.m. and Hapur at 2:50 p.m.

* Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will hold a roadshow for Jitan Ram Manjhi in Gaya on Tuesday.

* Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot will address public meetings in Dausa and Bharatpur on Tuesday.

* Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Chaudhary Jayant Singh will address election meetings in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar on Tuesday. He will take out “Shakti Rath Yatra” in various villages and towns of the district, and then, hold a public meeting in Bhokarhedi at 6:30 p.m.

* Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will address the Samras Vijay Sankalp rally in Uklana on Tuesday.

* Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s wife Kalpana Soren will visit Giridih on Tuesday. She will interact with JMM workers in Giridih.