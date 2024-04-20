LS polls: 78 papers rejected in third phase in UP, 104 candidates remain in fray

The nomination papers of 78 candidates were rejected during scrutiny for the third phase of Lok Sabha polls in 10 seats of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa said in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections, a total of 182 candidates had filed their nominations for 10 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state. In the scrutiny of nomination papers filled for the third phase today, nominations of 104 candidates were found valid and papers of 78 candidates were rejected.

The CEO said in the third phase, a total of 21 candidates filed nominations for the Sambhal Lok Sabha constituency in which nominations of eight candidates were rejected while papers of 13 candidates were found valid.

A total of 18 candidates filed nominations for the Hathras (SC) Lok Sabha constituency. In this, the nomination papers of eight candidates were rejected and the nomination papers of 10 candidates were found valid.

Nomination papers of all 11 candidates for the Agra (SC) Lok Sabha constituency were found valid while a total of 19 candidates filed nominations for the Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha constituency. In this, the nomination of nine candidates was rejected and the papers of 10 candidates were found valid.

A total of 22 candidates filed their nomination for the Firozabad Lok Sabha constituency. In this, the nomination papers of 15 candidates were rejected and the nomination papers of seven candidates were found valid while 12 candidates filed nomination for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency in which the papers of four candidates were rejected and the nomination papers of eight candidates were found valid.

A total of 14 candidates filed nominations for the Etah Lok Sabha constituency in which the nomination papers of four candidates were rejected and the nomination papers of 10 candidates were found valid while 16 candidates filed nominations for the Badaun Lok Sabha constituency. In this, nomination papers of 4 candidates were rejected and nomination papers of 12 candidates were found valid.

A total of 21 candidates filed nominations for the Aonla Lok Sabha constituency. In this, the nomination papers of 12 candidates were rejected and the nomination papers of nine candidates were found valid while 28 candidates filed nominations for the Bareilly Lok Sabha constituency. In this, the nomination papers of 14 candidates were rejected and the nomination papers of 14 candidates were found valid.

The CEO said as per the election schedule, withdrawal of nominations would be allowed till 3 pm on April 22. The third phase of voting will be held on May 7 while counting of votes of all 80 constituencies of UP will be done on June 4.