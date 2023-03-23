LS approves demands for grants of Central ministries sans cuts

Despite adjournments, the Lok Sabha on Thursday moved closer to completing the financial agenda of the current Budget Session and passed the Appropriation Bill, 2023 to draw funds from the Consolidated Fund of India for Government expenditure for 2023-24, after approving demands for grants of Central Ministries without any cuts.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the Appropriation Bill, 2023 in the House sitting after 6 pm and it was passed by a voice-vote within minutes.

The Bill was taken up after the demands for grants of the Central Ministries were enumerated by Speaker Om Birla and were approved after rejection of all cut proposals taken up simultaneously.

The Finance Bill, 2023, was listed in Thursday’s Supplementary agenda for the Lower House, but the Speaker said the Bill was not being taken up. It is likely to be included in tomorrow’s agenda. After passage of the Bill, signifying completion of the financial business of the session, Parliament may be adjourned sine die tomorrow.

Earlier, both Houses of Parliament witnessed familiar scenes of disturbances. While the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day at 2 pm, after an adjournment in the morning, the Lok Sabha assembled for the third time at 6 pm, after two adjournments earlier due to disturbances.

While the Treasury Benches shouted for Rahul Gandhi’s apology for his recent remarks in the United Kingdom, the Opposition demanded a JPC inquiry into the Adani issue.

Both Houses observed a moment of silence in honour of Shaheed Diwas, which marks the day revolutionaries Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev were hanged by the British during the freedom struggle.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said that he had held three meetings of floor leaders as part of consultations to break the logjam between the BJP and the Opposition parties. But both sides had taken a rigid stand.

Dhankhar rejected all notices under Rule 267 received from Opposition members. He said the members had plenty of time to raise various issues during the discussion on the President’s Address.

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal said a senior leader of the Opposition had made comments for which he should apologise to Parliament.