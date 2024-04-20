Low voter turnout in first phase of LS polls in UP

Low voting percentage in the first phase of voting in 8 Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh on Friday has forced the political parties to do fresh arithmetic and strategy for the remaining 6 phases of the elections in the state.

On Friday, 60.59 percent voting took place in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on eight seats in the country’s largest state Uttar Pradesh.

The highest turnout of 66.65 percent took place in Saharanpur, while Rampur lagged behind with 55.75 percent turnout.

Compared to the year 2019, about 5.9 percent less votes were cast on these seats in the first phase.

Due to relatively low turnout, confusion among political parties regarding the results has also increased. The election was completely peaceful.

Political experts feel that prevailing heat wave conditions was one of the reason for low turnout.

A senior BJP leader said here on Saturday that party leaders were discussing the reason behind the low turnout and find ways to increase it or at least make it similar like 2019 polls.

According to the data received late night, Saharanpur, Pilibhit, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar and Kairana passed the voting test in the first division. The voting percentage in these 5 seats were more than 60 percent.

Less than 60 percent voting took place in Rampur, Bijnor and Nagina. With this, the fate of 80 candidates for eight seats were sealed in the EVMs.

As per the ECI, total voting on eight seats on April 19 (in approximate percentage) were: Pilibhit – 63.39,Moradabad: 60.05 , Rampur: 55.75, Saharanpur: 66.65, Kairana: 61.17, Muzaffarnagar: 60.02, Bijnor: 58.21 and Nagina: 59.54

Average voting percentage in the first phase -60.59 percent

But voting percentage for the year 2019 Lok Sabha polls on these seats were:

Pilibhit-67.41, Moradabad-65.46, Rampur-63.19, Saharanpur -70.87, Kairana-67.45

Muzaffarnagar-68.42, Bijnor-66.22 and

Nagina -63.66.