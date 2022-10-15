Love triangle – One youth murdered, another lands in police net

Police have stumbled upon ‘love triangle’ involving a transgender while investigating a murder case in the national capital. The murder took place in Paharganj area of the Central Delhi on Friday.

A senior police official said that the deceased has been identified as Guddu Halwai, while the accused is Anil, who used to work as a plumber and has confessed to committing the crime.

The transgender was also attacked by the accused, during which she got severely injured, has been admitted to a hospital.

During interrogation, Anil disclosed that he was in a relation with a 22-year-old transgender and they both had been living in Aaram Bagh for about two years. He also bought her jewelleries worth over Rs 40,000 since he was immensely in love with her.

Police said that for the past few days the transgender had started living with Guddu Halwai, who hailed from Ludhiana, Punjab, and used to live in Multani Dhanda area of Paharganj.

As the transgender did not return to him, Anil asked her to pay back Rs 40,000, which he had spent on buying jewellery for her, which the transgender categorically denied.

Police said that on Friday, Anil went to the place of transgender and her friend Guddu and started quarrelling with them for his money. During the scuffle, Anil attacked both of them with a knife in which the duo got injured. Anil fled the spot.

According to police, Guddu succumbed to his injuries, while the transgender was admitted in a nearby hospital. Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC. Anil was arrested late in the night. Further investigation is on.