Loss in business leads man to shoot self in Bhajanpura

In a shocking incident, a businessman committed suicide by shooting himself in the head late on Tuesday night at his house in Maujpur area of Bhajanpura, Northeast Delhi.

Giving the information, a senior police official said, “After receiving the information about the suicide, a team of local police reached the spot and rushed the blood-soaked man to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctors.”

“No suicide note was found from the deceased, who has been identified as Yogendra alias Rinku, 42. However, the police came to know that he had suffered a big loss in his business through his relatives. Due to this, he went into depression,” the police official said.

“During the preliminary inquiry, the police did not find anything suspicious. This is why it is being considered as a case of suicide,” he further added.

The police also recovered a country-made pistol from the deceased, which was found to be illegal. A case has been registered in this regard and efforts are being made to find the source of the recovered illegal weapon.

The deceased lived in the Maujpur area in a joint family. He owned a factory making jeans in the Loni area, which is said to be running in big losses for a long time. The incident stunned other family members. Hearing the loud noise of a gunshot when they reached Rinku’s room, they found him lying unconscious in a pool of blood. He was holding a country-made pistol in his hand.