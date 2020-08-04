Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday welcomed the Bhumi Pujan ceremony in Ayodhya which is scheduled to be performed on Wednesday.

“On August 5, the programme of Bhumi Pujan is scheduled, this programme with blessings of Lord Ram and his teachings should become a symbol of national unity, brotherhood and cultural amalgamation,” she said.

The statement comes in the wake of many leaders in the Congress coming out in support of construction of Ram temple and in the strategy committee meeting held on Thursday last week leaders of UP expressed their views that Congress should support the construction of the temple.

“In Indian subcontinent and in the world Ramayan has put a stamp on every mind and the story of Bhagvan Ram, Sita and name of Ram is a catalyst of connecting humanity,” said Priyanka.

On the occasion, Congress spokesperson and Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari also congratulated the people of the country.

Yesterday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Ayodhya, ahead of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ for the Ram temple, and checked the preparations for the mega event.

He also went to the Ram Janmabhoomi site and inspected the security arrangements for the event as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend in the event on Wednesday.