‘Loot government’ in Rajasthan, alleges BJP chief JP Nadda

In a scathing attack on the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan, BJP’s National President J P Nadda said here on Saturday that there was no rule in Rajasthan, but a “loot government”.

Chairing a BJP’s State Core Committee meeting at the party headquarters here, J P Nadda said, “No Gehlot Government, actually it is a ‘loot (heist) government’ to please its masters (AICC) sitting in Delhi with booty collected from the state.”

He based his argument on a red diary that he claimed to have proofs of the state government’s acts of omissions and commissions. “The hallmark of corruption in the state is the “Red Diary” in which black deeds of corruption are recorded. The pot of sins of the Congress government is brimming. The public has come to know that this government is a government of loot.”

On the law and order front, the BJP chief claimed that every day 18-19 rape and 7-8 murder cases are being registered in the state. Quoting him, a party statement said by 2022, 8,000 cases of atrocities on Dalits have been registered. Attacks on Dalits are increasing by the day, youths facing the brunt of the REET and other paper leak cases. .

On the upcoming assembly elections in December this year and Lok Sabha elections in 2024, Nadda sounded confident when he said, “We are sure that BJP will get one-sided blessing of the people and will make a clean sweep in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as well.”

He asserted, “We claim absolute majority on the strength of the Centre’s public welfare schemes in both the assembly and the Lok Sabha polls due next year.”

Nadda informed that BJP’s welfare schemes were discussed in detail in the state office on Saturday from the point of view of elections and the state will not tolerate the Congress government at all.

On “Nahi Sahega Rajasthan” campaign being run by the BJP across the state, the party si going to launch a huge movement on August 1, in which the people from all districts would reach the state capital to lay siege to the secretariat.

The meeting of the core committee of the BJP was attended by National Organization General Secretary BL Santosh, State Election Incharge and Central Minister Prahlad Joshi, National General Secretary and State Incharge Arun Singh, BJP State President CP Joshi, State Election Co-incharge Nitin Patel, State Co-incharge Vijaya Rahatkar, Central Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Kailash Chowdhary, Vasundhara Raje Scindia, Rajya Sabha MP Rajendra Gehlot, MP Kankamal Katara, National Spokesperson and MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathod, Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathod and Deputy Leader of Opposition Satish Poonia among others.