Lokpal launches digital platform to address citizens’ complaints

Lokpal Chairperson Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose today inaugurated’ a digital platform for the management of complaints called ‘LokpalOnline’ that can be accessed by all citizens of the country and complaints can be filed from anywhere and at any time.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Ghose said corruption is a key element in the underperformance of the economy and it undermines democracy and rule of law. He said LokpalOnline is an end-to-end digital solution for the management of complaints against public servants filed under the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013.

He said the LokpalOnline is a web-based facility, which will quicken the disposal of complaints in an accountable, transparent, and efficient manner with benefits to all stakeholders.

It facilitates handling of complaints during the complete lifecycle of the Complaint, right from its filing to the final disposal and this will bring more transparency and efficiency in the complaint handling mechanism.

In her address, Justice Abhilasha Kumari, Judicial Member, Lokpal said that the main aim of Lokpal is to free the country from the malady of corruption and to build a strong and corruption-free India. She said in March 2019, Justice Ghosh was appointed as India’s first Lokpal and as a body, it is still growing and progressing.

She said total transparency, accountability, convenience and efficiency in functioning is the hallmark of Lokpal, for which the ultimate beneficiary is the common man. She said, steps would be taken to create awareness about the online Lokpal Complaint portal even in rural India, so that anyone can file a complaint sitting at home.