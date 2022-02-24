Lok Sabha Speaker, UAE Crown Prince discuss strengthening of India-UAE relations

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and the Indian Parliamentary Delegation currently on a five-day visit to United Arab Emirates (UAE) called on Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday.
Om Birla discussed about several facets of the India-UAE relations with the Crown Prince and expressed his gratitude to the him for taking personal interest in strengthening the relations between the two countries. He also congratulated Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for successfully organizing the Dubai Expo.
The delegates visited Swaminarayan Temple in Abu Dhabi and witnessed the work being done by Indian artisans to create a confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati inside the temple, the Lok Sabha Secretariat in a note stated here.
The three streams are being constructed inside the temple in which the holy water of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers from India will flow. Artisans from Rajasthan are giving shape to these streams. The Lok Sabha Speaker also met these artisans and enquired about their wellbeing.
The decision to build the temple was taken in 2015. The work started in 2018. The entire work is expected to be completed in 2024. To make the temple special, different streams are being made there which will merge into each other, the delegates were told. There is a plan to bring the water of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati from India for these streams. Birla also offered his ‘seva’ in the construction work of the temple.
Many of the artisans and laborers working for construction of the temple were from Bharatpur and Alwar regions of Rajasthan. Birla enquired about their well being, work and facilities being extended to them. These artisans and workers said they were being properly looked after in the UAE and their safety taken care of by the authorities.
Indian parliamentary delegation also visited the Louvre Museum in Abu Dhabi. They witnessed ‘Bundi’, ‘Jodhpur’ and ‘Alwar’ engraved. The museum officials told Birla that materials were brought from several places for construction of the museum and the names of all such places are engraved there. The stones from Bundi, Jodhpur and Alwar have been brought and used in the museum, Birla was told. Birla said Bundi is a part of his own parliamentary constituency.