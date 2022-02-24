Lok Sabha Speaker, UAE Crown Prince discuss strengthening of India-UAE relations

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and the Indian Parliamentary Delegation currently on a five-day visit to United Arab Emirates (UAE) called on Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday.

Om Birla discussed about several facets of the India-UAE relations with the Crown Prince and expressed his gratitude to the him for taking personal interest in strengthening the relations between the two countries. He also congratulated Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for successfully organizing the Dubai Expo.

The delegates visited Swaminarayan Temple in Abu Dhabi and witnessed the work being done by Indian artisans to create a confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati inside the temple, the Lok Sabha Secretariat in a note stated here.

The three streams are being constructed inside the temple in which the holy water of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers from India will flow. Artisans from Rajasthan are giving shape to these streams. The Lok Sabha Speaker also met these artisans and enquired about their wellbeing.