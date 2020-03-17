In the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday directed various agencies to be vigilant and take necessary steps to prevent panic.

“There is no cause for fear. However, we must be vigilant at all times and all necessary steps must be taken in the least possible time in order to prevent any untoward event”.

He gave the direction to the senior officials of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, NDMC, CPWD, CGHS, and other agencies while taking a review meeting of the preparedness to tackle the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Parliament House Estate and surrounding areas.

During the meeting, Birla was informed that various agencies have taken robust steps to ensure detection, prevention, and containment of the deadly disease which has claimed over 6,000 lives across the globe. In India, 137 positive cases across the country have so far been detected.

Birla was informed that it was imperative for people to not panic and follow simple steps related to sanitation and cleanliness.

The Speaker was also informed by the officials that adequate measures have been taken to ensure social distancing — all non-essential visits to the Parliament House Estate have been curtailed, and thermal scanning at all points of entry have also been initiated.

Additionally, all measures have been taken to ensure complete cleanliness in and around Parliament House, including adequate arrangements of hand sanitizers, napkins, and soap.

The officials also said that lists of dos and don’ts are being circulated to all Members of Parliament in order to spread awareness.

Director General CPWD, Chairman NDMC, Director General, Health Services, Secretary Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and senior officials of Lok Sabha Secretariat attended the meeting.