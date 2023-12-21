Lok Sabha clears Bill to regulate appointment of top election officers

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service, and Term of Office) Bill, 2023. The Bill seeks to regulate the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and two Elections Commissioners (ECs).

The Bill, which has already been passed by the Rajya Sabha, retained the status of ECs on par with that of the Supreme Court judges.

Now, the CEC and two ECs will be appointed by a three-member selection committee comprising the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition and a Cabinet Minister, effectively giving control of their appointment to the government.

Advertisement

Earlier, the selection panel to appoint these officials included Chief Justice of India in place of the Cabinet Minister.

The Bill was passed without any substantial debate due to the absence of most of the Opposition MPs who have been suspended from the Lok Sabha for protesting against the December 13 incident.

The Opposition has claimed that the mass suspension of MPs was a government’s plot to pass key bills without any discussion.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Lok Sabha had passed three criminal code bills that seek to replace the existing colonial-era eara criminal laws in the country.

The Opposition parties raised their objections to several provisions of the new criminal law Bills and some experts have also called them even more draconian than the British-era laws.