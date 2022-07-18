Lok Sabha adjourned till Tuesday amid opposition’s uproar

The Lok Sabha got adjourned till Tuesday amid sloganeering of the Opposition members demanding discussion over inflation.

The proceedings of Lok Sabha will further resume at 11 am on Tuesday. Earlier in the morning, soon after the proceedings of the Monsoon Session began, the House was adjourned till 2 p.m.

After the voting for Presidential candidate, house resumed for the day amid sloganeering and three MPs, took oath as members of the Lok Sabha on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament,

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi were among those present in the House.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MPs staged a protest in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the first day of the session.

Earlier on Monday morning, AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh gave a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 over ‘Centre not allowing Delhi CM to visit Singapore’ and demanded a discussion on the issue.

(With inputs from IANS)