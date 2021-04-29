Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday dared Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to lodge a case against her as she highlighted the oxygen shortage in the state.

“Mukhyamantriji (Chief Minister), whole UP is under oxygen emergency and if you want to lodge case against me, seize my property, please go ahead. But for God’s sake, understand the gravity of the situation and help to save lives of the people,” she said in a tweet in Hindi, attaching a media report of Adityanath directing seizure of property of those spreading rumours of oxygen shortage.

Ruling out any shortage, Adityanath has said that the state government will conduct an audit of the life-saving gas in collaboration with various institutes.

“There is no shortage of oxygen in any Covid hospital, be it private or government. The problem is black marketing and hoarding, which will be tackled with a heavy hand. We are going to conduct an oxygen audit in collaboration with IIT Kanpur, IIM Lucknow and IIT BHU for proper monitoring of medical oxygen. The system of live tracking of oxygen demand, supply and distribution will be implemented,” the Chief Minister said in a virtual meeting with editors of various newspapers on Saturday evening.

He has also launched a digital platform for monitoring oxygen supply.

Adityanath also said that oxygen is not in short supply, provided only the needy use it.