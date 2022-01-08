LS Speaker Om Birla congratulates nation for reaching 150 cr Covid vaccination milestone

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday congratulated the nation for touching the historic milestone of 150 crores Covid vaccination.

Birla said,” This is a big achievement in the world’s largest vaccination campaign which is going on in India.”

The Speaker thanked the frontline workers, central and state governments, and the people for reaching the 150 crore milestone. He cautioned that the war against Covid is still on. “We will win this war when everyone is will be vaccinated,” he said urging the people to get themselves vaccinated.

The Lok Sabha Speaker said that Covid cases have started increasing once again and urged the people to follow Covid’s appropriate behaviour, Lok Sabha Secretariat note here stated.