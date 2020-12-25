The Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday played an instrumental role in providing green corridor to a human heart after it received an emergent request from AIIMS in which it was informed that a human heart under VAD (Ventricular Assist Device) is being flown from Vadodara to Delhi for a heart transplant surgery by a flight at 2:30 pm at Terminal 2 of IGI airport for which a fast moving green corridor is required from T-2 to AIIMS to avoid wastage of time.

The traffic police swung into action and immediately deputed officers and a green corridor for the passage of ambulance carrying the ‘live heart’ was planned. The traffic inspectors piloted the ambulance through out the route of 18.5 km from T-2 to AIIMS. It took 12 minutes for the heart to reach the destination, which would have otherwise taken anything between 35 and 40 minutes.

“This is the least anyone can do to save a precious life,” said Joint CP, Traffic, Manish Kumar Agrawal.

The heart transplant saved the life of 20-year-old critically ill youth at AIIMS.

“The boy’s heart had stopped functioning for which he had to undergo an urgent transplant. We arranged the heart of a 16-year-old brain dead patient in Vadodara which was flown to Delhi immediately and was transported in a very short time from the airport to AIIMS,” an AIIMS spokesperson informed.

The boy underwent the transplant and has been saved, the spokesperson added.

The AIIMS officials also said that credit for this life-saving operation also goes to the Delhi Police whose pro-activeness enabled the live heart to reach the hospital on time.