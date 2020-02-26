Several people have lost their lives and more than 150, including a child, have been injured as armed mobs continued to rampage through parts of northeast Delhi on Tuesday, looting and burning buildings. Delhi police had also issued shoot at sight orders in parts of the northeast district on Tuesday evening as situation remained tense.

The CBSE, in response to fears of students, has postponed Board exams scheduled for Wednesday in the region. These include two in English Literature for Class X and three in Media and Web Applications for Class XII. Meanwhile, the Delhi government has ordered all private and government schools to remain closed.

Meanwhile, an anti-CAA protest sit-in at Jaffrabad road was cleared by the police on Tuesday. In Chand bagh, fresh incidents of arson and stone-pelting were reported on Tuesday despite the imposition of Section 144.

Meanwhile, in a midnight order, a bench headed by Justice S Muralidhar of the Delhi High Court asked the Delhi Police to evacuate all the injured from the hospital in Mustafabad and shift them to better medical institution nearby. In its reply, the Delhi Police told the bench that they have shifted 20 injured from the hospital in Mustafabad to other medical institution.

The order came after a forum, consisting of doctors from various government and private hospitals moved Delhi High Court late night for police protection while their ambulances head towards providing medical facilities to the people injured in violence at Mustafabad area in the capital.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who oversees law and order in the national capital, held his third meeting within 24 hours over violence in the northeastern part of the national capital. The meeting was also attended by Indian Police Service (IPS) officer SN Srivastava, who was appointed as the special police commissioner on Tuesday. The meeting came hours after Shah discussed the law and order situation with Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik, Congress leader Subhash Chopra, BJP’s Manoj Tiwari and Ramvir Bidhuri.

The violence started on Saturday last week after BJP leader Kapil Mishra carried out a rally in Jaffrabad area and gave a three day ultimatum to the anti-CAA protesters in the area to clear. “Three days’ ultimatum for Delhi Police – clear the roads in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh. After this, we won’t listen to you,” he declared. In a video of the speech he can be seen making these incendiary comments even as a Delhi Police officer stands next to him.

However, no action has been taken against Mishra from the party.