Follow Us:
  1. Home / India / Light show ‘Matrubhumi’ showcased at ‘Bharat Bhagya Vidhata’ event at Red Fort

Light show ‘Matrubhumi’ showcased at ‘Bharat Bhagya Vidhata’ event at Red Fort

Commissioner of Police Rakesh Asthana on Friday inaugurated the ‘Red Fort Festival – Bharat Bhagya Vidhata’ event in New Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | March 26, 2022 8:48 am

Red Fort, Matrubhumi, Bharat Bhagya Vidhata

Red fort in Delhi. (Photo: iStock)

Commissioner of Police Rakesh Asthana on Friday inaugurated the ‘Red Fort Festival – Bharat Bhagya Vidhata’ event in New Delhi.

A projection mapping show ‘Matrubhumi’ was showcased for the ‘Bharat Bhagya Vidhata’ event in the national capital on Friday.

‘Red Fort Festival – Bharat Bhagya Vidhata’ began on March 25 and will go on until April 3, 2022, at the country’s iconic 17th- century monument in New Delhi, Red Fort.

A joint collaboration with the Ministry of Culture celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the 10-day event will feature a spectacular thematic cultural fusion showcasing India’s rich history and a kaleidoscopic diversity in art, heritage, culture, cuisine, and more.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Bharat Bandh: Both carriageways of Red Fort closed
Mute Fountain
Cop in PM security 'faints' at Red Fort, rushed to hospital