LG’s step may accelerate filling up of over 30,000 Delhi Govt vacancies

With the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) getting additional manpower the filling up of over 30,000 government vacancies, mainly in the education and health departments of Delhi government, is expected to be expedited.

According to DSSSB sources, these posts have been lying vacant since 2013 due to the lackadaisical attitude of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government preferring to appoint contractual employees against permanent government vacancies.

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena had recently directed officials to immediately fill up 117 additional posts of various categories in DSSSB, and officials in DSSSB said that the process of filling up these posts was in its final stages and would be completed within two weeks.

According to the sources, the posts created through a L-G decision in May this year consist of Deputy Secretaries, Section Officers, Assistant Section Officers, Senior Assistants, Junior Assistants, Legal Assistants and peons/MTS. Once these 117 posts are filled, the fully-staffed DSSSB is expected to work in full capacity and expedite the hitherto lagging process of efficiently conducting examinations and interviews, etc. for filling up thousands of posts that include teachers, nurses, paramedical staff, physical training instructors and technicians amongst others.

It may be noted that the L-G, right after taking over had expressed serious concern and displeasure over unduly and inordinately delayed vacancies in several government departments of critical importance to the people of Delhi.

Sources further said, Saxena had also flagged the issue of filling up such permanent vacancies on a contractual basis, which often led to favouritism in appointments, misappropriation of government money in the name of ghost employees and ultimately an unconstitutional deterrent to the equal right of employment provided to the citizens of Delhi and the country, vide the Constitution of India.

The DSSSB is mandated to select candidates for Group ‘B’ (non-gazetted) and Group ‘C’ for appointment to various departments of GNCTD, MCD and other government undertakings through a government decision of 1996.